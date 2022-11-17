Polish official: There is evidence that Ukrainian air defense missile fell in Przewodow

This audio is created with AI assistance

“There are many indications that one of the (Ukrainian) missiles used to shoot down a Russian missile missed the target. Its self-destruct system did not work, and this missile unfortunately led to a tragedy," Jakub Kumoch, head of the Polish president's International Policy Bureau, told Poland's TVN24 channel.

On Nov. 15, during a massive nationwide Russian attack against Ukraine, a blast killed two people in the Polish village of Przewodow, about six kilometers west of the Ukrainian border.



Kumoch said that a Polish-American investigation team had examined the missile’s remnants and the crater’s depth and calculated the direction from which it came and the amount of fuel it used.



He added that there is video footage but refused to provide any details as the video recordings are classified.



Ukraine also requested access to the investigation, and “if both parties agree,” it may soon be granted, according to the official.



Kumoch emphasized that “no one accuses Ukraine of deliberately hitting Polish territory” because “Russia bombed Ukraine that day, and Russia bears full responsibility for everything that falls.”



On Nov. 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky denied claims by NATO and Poland that a Ukrainian missile had likely landed on Polish territory.



National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov called for a joint investigation into the explosions and said that Ukraine is “ready to hand over evidence of the Russian trace” in the accident.