Polish farmers to partially block Zosin-Ustyluh crossing on Ukrainian border on Feb. 12

by Vladyslav Kudryk February 8, 2024 3:46 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Trucks stand in a queue to cross the border in Medyka as Polish farmers start a strike and block truck transport in Medyka, a border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, on Nov. 23, 2023. (Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Polish farmers plan to partially block the Zosin-Ustyluh crossing point on the border with Ukraine on Feb. 12, the Ukrainian State Customs Service reported on Feb. 8, citing preliminary information from the Polish side.

The passage of cars and buses should remain unhindered, while trucks weighing up to 7.5 metric tons are expected to be allowed to pass three vehicles per hour in each direction, the Customs Service said.

Earlier, the Customs Service announced that protests may also start at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne, and Medyka-Shehyni crossings on Feb. 9.

Polish farmers began widespread protests across the country on Jan. 24 on the heels of a several-month-long series of demonstrations and border blockades by Polish truckers, who said that the liberalization of permits for Ukrainian truckers had hurt their business.

Farmers in France, Belgium, Portugal, Greece, and Germany have also been protesting what they claim are the negative impacts on farming of the EU's efforts to address climate change, as well as the influx of cheap Ukrainian imports to aid Ukraine's war effort.

Polish farmers' Solidarity trade union on Feb. 1 announced a nationwide strike that will start with the blockading of all Polish border crossings with Ukraine.

The Polish government promised strengthened border control and more inspections of Ukrainian agricultural imports at the border.

The inspections show excess imports of goods and a need to strengthen veterinary inspections, Polish Agricultural Minister Czeslaw Siekierski said.

Siekierski has said he will try to stop further blockades by negotiating with the protesters.

Demonstrations by Polish farmers have taken place intermittently since spring 2023.

Author: Vladyslav Kudryk
News Feed

3:53 PM

Putin's visit to Turkey reportedly postponed.

The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which was reportedly to take place in February, is "yet to be determined," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Feb. 8.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:39 PM

Germany eyes nationalization of Russian oil subsidiary.

Germany is considering the nationalization of Rosneft Deutschland, a subsidiary of Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft, which has been under the control of the German government since September 2022 in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported on Feb. 7, citing sources.
9:32 AM

UK extends tariff-free trade with Ukraine until 2029.

The previous arrangement, which removed levies on all U.K.-Ukraine trade, was due to expire in March 2024 after being introduced in 2022 following Russia's attack on Ukraine. All tariffs on goods imported from Ukraine were reduced to zero, and all quotas were removed under the free trade agreement.
