Polish commander of International Legion unit killed in action

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Polish platoon commander of Ukraine’s International Legion has been killed in action, according to Michal Dworczyk, head of Poland’s prime minister’s office.

“Today another Ukrainian soldier – a Polish citizen – was killed, and two wounded a few days ago are still in a serious condition,” Dworczyk tweeted on March 24.

Polish reporter Mateusz Lachowski said the fallen soldier’s name is Michal, without providing the last name. He also said that the soldier was a platoon commander, adding that President Volodymyr Zelensky recently awarded this Polish soldier with the Order for Courage.

On Jan. 21, a Polish soldier Michal Pawinski was awarded with the Order for Courage, according to the presidential decree.

Ukraine’s International Legion was created in late February 2022 for foreign fighters dedicated to defending Ukraine.