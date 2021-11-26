Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
National, News Feed, Covid-19
Edit post

Police shut down fraudulent Covid-19 documents operation in Zakarpattia Oblast

by Asami Terajima November 26, 2021 5:26 AM 1 min read
(dpsu.gov.ua)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Law enforcement arrested five people for selling fake negative PCR tests, Ukrainian and Slovakian vaccine passports on Nov. 26 in Zakarpattia Oblast.

Amongst confiscated materials were computers that contained personal information about clients that used the services. According to the data, nearly 4,500 individual fake Covid-19 documents were created and entered into the government app Diia.

Police are currently investigating to determine if government workers were involved in entering fake vaccination data into the Diia database.

The group used social media and messenger apps to advertise the services and connect with potential clients. The price ranged from $19-93.

Fake vaccination certificates are so ubiquitous that a hospital in Uzhhorod, the regional capital of western Zakarpattia Oblast, started offering anonymous vaccination to people who got fake certificates but later changed their mind, as well as those with religious or family objections to vaccines.

Author: Asami Terajima
