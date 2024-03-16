Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Mobilization, Zakarpattia Oblast, Enlistment Offices, Police
Edit post

Police open investigation over attempted suicide in Zakarpattia Oblast enlistment office

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 16, 2024 4:07 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A chevron reading Ukraine is seen on a serviceman uniform during a celebration ceremony of the Independence Day at St. Sophia Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2023. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The police launched an investigation into the circumstances of a supposed attempted suicide by a man in the Khust military enlistment office in Zakarpattia Oblast, Hromadske reported on March 16, citing a statement from the police.

The enlistment office's press service claimed that the man was detained on March 13 while attempting to illegally cross the border. Border guards took him to the enlistment office to verify his registration data, according to the official statement cited by Suspilne.

Ukrainian men aged 18-60 are forbidden to leave the country due to the martial law that has been imposed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, with some exceptions.

After the man went to the restroom, he was allegedly found with cuts and blood on his hands. After being taken to the hospital, the doctors said the man attempted suicide, enlistment officials said.

According to the man's girlfriend, he was kidnapped by border guards from a hotel in the city of Vynohradiv, taken to a border crossing, and pressured to confess to trying to cross illegally. The girlfriend said the accusations were untrue.

Ukraine struggles to ramp up mobilization as Russia’s war enters 3rd year
As Russia’s full-scale war approaches its third year and looks ready to drag on for several more, one topic is dominating the discussion in Ukraine: mobilization. From regional capitals and small villages to the front lines of the east, from the media, the workplace, and the family, Ukraine’s
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

The man's partner also said that he was beaten and abused by employees of the Khust enlistment office in the presence of police officers.

The police denied that their staff would be present during the alleged beatings but opened an investigation under the criminal article of driving a person to suicide. The enlistment office also said that an internal inspection is ongoing.

There have been multiple cases of suspected abuses committed by enlistment officials toward civilians and conscripts. One conscript died at a military enlistment center in Ternopil Oblast following a many-day stay at the center earlier this year. The man was reportedly found to be epileptic, with bruises all over his body.

Last October, a commander of the security department at the Ternopil military enlistment office was charged with torture, and another staff member of the same department was charged with illegal imprisonment of a civilian.

As the full-scale war entered its third year, Ukraine seeks to ramp up its mobilization efforts while reforming the system to take into consideration the needs of the soldiers. The parliament is now considering a new draft of the mobilization law after its initial, contentious version was withdrawn.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:46 AM

Evacuation of civilians continues in Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian authorities continue evacuations of communities in the northeastern Sumy Oblast close to the Russian border after Moscow intensified its attacks against the region, local officials said on March 15.
3:57 AM

Russia attacks 14 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 14 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 69 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 15. At least 378 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
1:47 AM

EU to transfer 4.5 billion euros to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive 4.5 billion euros ($4.9 billion) from the European Union through its four-year Ukraine Facility program next week, Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for Budget and Administration, announced on March 15.
11:18 PM

SBU has repelled almost 10,000 cyberattacks since 2022.

Specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have repelled almost 10,000 cyberattacks since the outbreak of the full-scale war, and more attacks are taking place every day, SBU cyber chief Illia Vytiuk said on air on March 15.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.