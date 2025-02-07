Skip to content
Police investigate death of 32-year-old man at military enlistment office

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 7, 2025 6:36 PM 2 min read
The recruitment poster in the Kyiv subway reads, "Join the Third Separate Assault Brigade". The Third Separate Assault Brigade is a volunteer unit formed in the early days of the full-scale invasion. (facebook.com/ab3.army)
Chernivtsi Oblast's police said on Feb. 7 that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 32-year-old man at a regional military enlistment office.

He was wanted for evading mobilization and agreed to visit the enlistment office to clarify his military registration details, according to the police.

According to preliminary information, the man felt unwell and fainted during his medical examination. Police said they immediately provided first aid and called paramedics, but despite resuscitation efforts, doctors pronounced him dead at the scene. His body was sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

The incident follows reports on the deaths of conscripts allegedly caused by beatings at military enlistment offices.

In June 2024 the Zhytomyr Oblast military enlistment office launched an investigation after Serhii Kovalchuk, 32, died following his stay at the Zviahel military enlistment office.

Kovalchuk's relatives accused the military enlistment office of causing his death by beating him. Dozens of local residents protested against the enlistment office following the incident.

Prosecutors opened a murder investigation into the incident. Military enlistment officials have denied the accusations, claiming that no violence was used against Kovalchuk.

The incidents also come amid heightened security concerns following a series of attacks on military enlistment offices. On Feb. 1, a bombing at a draft office in Rivne killed the suspected perpetrator and injured eight service members. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) later said Russia had recruited the attacker.

Other recent attacks include explosions at recruitment centers in Rivne and Pavlohrad, which wounded several officers, and the Jan. 31 killing of a draft officer in Poltava Oblast.

Ukrainian authorities have pledged to investigate the incidents and bring those responsible to justice.

Enlistment office claims man died due to epileptic seizure, not beating
Kovalchuk’s relatives have accused the military enlistment office of causing his death by beating him. Dozens of local residents have protested against the enlistment office following the incident.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Bucha massacre suspect becomes top official in Russian region.

As a platoon commander at the 76th Airborne Assault Division, Mussagaleyev allegedly participated in Russia's brutal occupation of Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, in February and March 2022, according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Hundreds of civilians were massacred by Russian troops in Bucha at the time.
