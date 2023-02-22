Poland to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in next few weeks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland will provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2 tanks in the “next two to three weeks” after Ukrainian troops complete their training, Poland’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Feb. 21.

Polish Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Lukasz Jasina said progress still needs to be made in reaching a consensus among NATO countries, despite Poland’s support for the provision of fighter jets to Ukraine.

“Exactly like it was with the tanks, we hope that this coalition will be big enough to support Ukrainians more and more. Jets are very useful in Ukrainian war,” Jasina said. “Still, I’m an optimist,” he added.

“But we are a member of NATO, and we want to reach agreement in all such issues to participate in this together because the alliance is stronger when we are together,” the spokesman said.

