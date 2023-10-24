Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Poland delivers new Ukrainian ambassador nomination

by Rachel Amran October 25, 2023 2:21 AM 1 min read
Poland's Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau (right) with Jarosław Guzy, the new Polish ambassador to Ukraine. (Photo via Poland MFA on Twitter) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Polish government handed out the nomination for the new ambassador to Ukraine, 67-year-old politician and businessman Jarosław Guzy, Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Twitter on Oct. 24.

Ambassador Guzy will replace the current Polish Ambassador to Ukraine, Bartosz Cichocki. Ambassador Cichocki was the only ambassador who remained in Kyiv during the Russian invasion.

Despite recent tensions between Ukraine and Poland over grain agreements, the decision to replace Poland's ambassador to Ukraine was reportedly announced back in March.

According to Polish media, Jarosław Guzy was born in 1955 in Kraków and studied sociology and history at the Jagiellonian University. He was appointed advisor to the Minister of National Defense in 1991, and between 1992 and 1993, he served as a member of the Movement for the Republic of Poland.

Guzy eventually became an advisor to Poland's largest insurance company in addition to several other business ventures. He is currently a member of Poland's Council for Cooperation with the Asia-Pacific Region.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky vows full Ukrainian fire control over Crimea
Key developments on Oct. 24: * Zelensky: Full Ukrainian fire control over Crimea ‘only a matter of time’ * SBU charges businessman over supplying materials for Russian warships * Around 1,000 civilians remain in Avdiivka * Ukraine reportedly repurposes US-supplied missiles for air defense * Ru…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.