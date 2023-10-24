Poland delivers new Ukrainian ambassador nomination

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Polish government handed out the nomination for the new ambassador to Ukraine, 67-year-old politician and businessman Jarosław Guzy, Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Twitter on Oct. 24.

Ambassador Guzy will replace the current Polish Ambassador to Ukraine, Bartosz Cichocki. Ambassador Cichocki was the only ambassador who remained in Kyiv during the Russian invasion.

Despite recent tensions between Ukraine and Poland over grain agreements, the decision to replace Poland's ambassador to Ukraine was reportedly announced back in March.

According to Polish media, Jarosław Guzy was born in 1955 in Kraków and studied sociology and history at the Jagiellonian University. He was appointed advisor to the Minister of National Defense in 1991, and between 1992 and 1993, he served as a member of the Movement for the Republic of Poland.

Guzy eventually became an advisor to Poland's largest insurance company in addition to several other business ventures. He is currently a member of Poland's Council for Cooperation with the Asia-Pacific Region.