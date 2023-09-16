Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Poland bans entry for Russian-registered cars

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 16, 2023 4:31 PM 1 min read
Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski during press conference after Poland and the Baltic states interior ministers meeting in Warsaw, Poland on Aug. 28, 2023. (Photo by Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland's Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski announced on Sept. 16 that Russian-registered passenger cars will be banned from entering the country, the Polish Press Agency reported.

According to Kaminski, the ban will come into effect on Sept. 17. Poland joins the Baltic countries and Finland, which have already announced similar bans on Russian-registered vehicles.

Trucks registered in Russia were already subject to such a ban in Poland.

"Now we are closing this matter. No Russian vehicle will enter Poland," Kaminski said.

"This applies to all vehicles, including those used commercially and privately-owned cars, regardless of whether the owner is a Russian citizen or citizen of another country. The rule is that a car registered in Russia has no right to enter Poland."

Tensions have been steadily rising between Poland and Russia since the start of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine.

Poland serves as a major transportation hub for allied weapons to Ukraine. In mid-March, Polish authorities announced it had broken up a Russian spy network planning sabotage acts and monitoring rail routes to Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
