Podolyak: Ukraine will find solution to keep Starlink systems operating

Earlier on Oct. 14, Elon Musk’s SpaceX sent a letter to the Pentagon saying it can no longer continue to fund the Starlink service for Ukraine. Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, said he expects that Starlink will “provide stable connection by the end of negotiations.” Podolyak added that “Elon Musk helped us survive the most critical moments of the war.”So far, roughly 20,000 Starlink satellite units have been donated to Ukraine.