PM Shmyhal meets with German President Steinmeier to discuss aid, air defense

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Shmyhal posted on social media on Oct. 25.

During the meeting in Schloss Bellevue, the German presidential residence, Shmyhal said he thanked Steinmeier for the fact that "Germany is among the leaders in Europe in terms of support for Ukraine."

Shmyhal and Steinmeier discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense and the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula, a ten-point peace plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine that he announced at the G20 meeting in November 2022.

They also discussed the joint development of their country's defense industries, referring to the news that German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall will cooperate with Ukraine's state-owned defense company Ukroboronprom to repair and maintain Western-produced military vehicles.

The meeting with Steinmeier took place as part of Shmyhal's official visit to Berlin for the sixth German-Ukrainian business forum.

He met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Oct. 24, and said he was grateful for the organization of the forum, which aims to promote German investment in Ukraine.