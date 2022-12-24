Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Pink Floyd raises $600,000 for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 24, 2022 6:19 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Rock band Pink Floyd announced it has raised over £450,000 ($542,000) for Ukraine with the song Hey Hey Rise Up.

The song features vocals by Andriy Khlyvniuk, Ukrainian lead vocalist of Boombox, from his viral video singing a folk song in central Kyiv during first day of the full-scale invasion.

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour and Nick Mason also personally donated £50,000 (over $60,000) to bring the total to £500,000 ($602,000) which will be distributed to humanitarian charities in Ukraine.

“Pink Floyd would like to thank everyone who has supported Hey Hey Rise Up,” the band said on Dec. 23.The song was the first new release of the iconic U.K. rock band in eight years.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

