Partisans in Crimea report regular internet outages

by Abbey Fenbert November 27, 2023 5:54 AM 1 min read
In this photo illustration, the Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone with a screen showing that web service is down in the background. (Mykola Tys/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian proxy authorities in occupied Crimea have begun disconnecting the internet at regular intervals, members of the partisan organization Atesh reported on Nov. 26.

"Most likely, the occupiers deliberately interrupt communication to prevent the transmission of information about their movements," the post read.

Local sources also suggested that the internet blockages were intended to "prevent concerned citizens from correcting the strikes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces."

The report did not specify when the disconnections began, or for how long the internet was blocked in each instance.

Russian internet regulator Roskomnadzor has previously announced limitations to service in areas where so-called “counter-terrorist operations” are being conducted.

In August 2023, Ukraine's military intelligence reported that occupation authorities in Crimea had ramped up surveillance in response to sabotage efforts against the Russian military carried out by local residents.  

Crimea has been under Russian occupation since 2014, and the Crimean Tatars and pro-Ukrainian activists who remained on the peninsula have faced regular persecution by occupation authorities.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
