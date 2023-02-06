Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Parliament exempts drones, other equipment from VAT, customs duties

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 6, 2023 5:47 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian parliament has adopted two bills abolishing VAT and customs duties on the import of drones, thermal imagers, collimators, night vision devices, and walkie-talkies, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, deputy head of the parliamentary committee on tax and customs policy, reported on Feb. 6.

"All bureaucratic restrictions on the import of these goods important for our defense have been removed. The bills were developed together with volunteer organizations," Zhelezniak wrote.

Ukraine's Armed Forces need "hundreds of thousands" of drones to defend the country against Russian invasion, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Feb. 5.

On Jan. 29, Commander of the Joint Forces of Ukraine Serhii Naev said that Ukraine would allocate Hr 20 billion ($500 million) from its defense budget to purchase drones.

The mass use of drones will make it possible to advance more quickly during offensive actions, significantly reduce Russia's combat potential, and stop the enemy from conducting its offensives, according to Naev.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.