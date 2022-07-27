Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Politics, Hot topic, Prosecutor General's Office
Edit post

Andriy Kostin appointed prosecutor general. Here's what we know about him

by Oleg Sukhov July 27, 2022 1:38 PM 4 min read
Andriy Kostin, head of the parliament's legal policy committee, speaks at an event in Kyiv, on Dec. 11, 2020. (Ani Bressonov / UNIAN)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Parliament appointed lawmaker Andriy Kostin, a member of President Volodymyr Zelensky's party, as prosecutor general. 299 lawmakers supported the president's candidate on July 27.

Kostin, seen as a staunch Zelensky loyalist, has been accused of sabotaging judicial reform. He also used to be the Zelensky administration's preferred candidate for the chief anti-corruption prosecutor but failed to get the job.

He did not respond to requests for comment.

Kostin, 49, has a law degree from Odesa National University. After graduating he worked as a lawyer.

In 2010 Kostin ran for a seat on the Odesa city council on the Front Zmin party's ticket but did not become a member of the council. Front Zmin was headed by Arseniy Yatsenyuk, who later became prime minister. In 2019, Kostin was voted into parliament on the ticket of Zelensky’s Servant of the People party, a year later taking charge of the parliament's legal policy committee.

Contest for anti-corruption prosecutor

In 2021, Kostin was seen as the Zelensky administration’s preferred candidate for the job of chief anti-corruption prosecutor. However, Western experts vetoed Kostin.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center, AutoMaidan, Dejure, and Transparency International concluded then that Kostin did not meet ethics and integrity standards and violated the principle of political neutrality.

After the veto on Kostin, pro-government members on the selection panel were accused of blocking and sabotaging panel meetings for months, with civil watchdogs accusing them of not being willing to select an independent prosecutor.

The pro-government panel members who promoted Kostin’s candidacy were handpicked by Zelensky’s deputy chief of staff Oleh Tatarov, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s investigative program Schemes.

Vitaly Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center's executive board, said in 2021 that “Tatarov personally made sure that Kostin should pass to the next stage” of the selection process. Tatarov became a symbol of impunity and lawlessness for anti-corruption activists.

He was charged with bribery in 2020 but prosecutors and courts effectively destroyed the case.

Role in judicial reform

Another accusation made by anti-corruption activists against Kostin is that he helped sabotage the judicial reform.

In 2021, as a lawmaker, Kostin was pushing for a judicial reform bill that nullified foreign experts’ role in the reform and violated Ukraine’s commitments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Anti-Corruption Action Center, and Dejure, a legal think-tank, said then.

The same year, Venice Commission proposed reforming the Constitutional Court by holding a transparent competition for court jobs with foreign experts’ participation. However, Kostin’s parliament committee blocked the reform by rejecting the proposal.

Kostin has also been accused of covering up for Ukraine’s most notorious judge Pavlo Vovk.

Civil society sees Vovk as the epitome of judicial corruption and impunity. He has been audiotaped discussing corrupt deals and charged with corruption and obstruction of justice.

In April 2021, Zelensky submitted an “urgent” parliamentary bill to liquidate the Kyiv Administrative District Court, which is headed by Vovk. However, Kostin’s legal policy committee effectively blocked the bill by failing to consider it for more than a year.

Halia Chyzhyk, a judicial expert at the Anti-Corruption Action Center, said in 2021 that Kostin was encouraging procrastination with the bill.

"Kostin has supervised attempts by the President's Office to take the judiciary under control," lawyer Vitaly Tytych, an ex-head of judicial watchdog Public Integrity Council, told the Kyiv Independent.

Asset declarations

When Kostin ran for the chief anti-corruption prosecutor, anti-corruption activists and members of the selection panel raised questions about his asset declarations. In fact, the head of the parliament's legal policy committee failed to declare assets on multiple occasions.

Specifically, in 2019-2020 Kostin did not declare any housing in Kyiv despite getting budget funds worth Hr 20,000 to rent accommodation. In 2021, he explained his failure to declare it by appealing to “legal uncertainty.” He said he had lived in a hotel, but did not elaborate where he lived the rest of the time.

In 2019, Kostin also sold two apartments in Odesa for Hr 1.2 million but failed to declare the deal.

According to his asset declarations, he bought one of the apartments in Odesa in 2010 for a mere Hr 15,800 ($2,000). Anti-corruption activists suspect that the declared price is much lower than the real one, which might indicate an attempt to evade taxes.

Kostin has also been criticized for visiting Russian-occupied Crimea in 2015 and 2018. Kostin claimed that he had visited a doctor on the occupied peninsula.

Nepotism accusations

Kostin has also faced accusations of nepotism.

Kostin's wife is an aide to Andriy Dyrdin, a lawmaker from Zelensky's party, while Dyrdin's wife Iryna is an aide to Kostin. At the same time, Kostin's daughter works as an aide to Andriy Zadorozhny, another member of parliament from the Servant of the People, while Zadorozhny's son is an aide to Kostin.

Commenting on the nepotism allegations, Kostin argued in 2021 that the appointments did not violate the law. He said that he had appointed Dyrdin’s wife and Zadorozhny’s son due to their professionalism.

Meanwhile, Kostin’s aide Iryna has also been investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in an embezzlement case against allies of ex-President Viktor Yanukovych. She did not respond to a request for comment.

Oleg Sukhov
Oleg Sukhov
Reporter
Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.