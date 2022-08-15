Parliament appoints anti-corruption activist to main judicial body.

This audio is created with AI assistance
Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada appointed lawyer Roman Maselko and legal scholar Mykola Moroz as members of the High Council of Justice, the judiciary's main governing body. Anti-corruption activists have argued that they meet ethics and integrity standards and praised Maselko's appointment. Maselko has worked at anti-corruption watchdog AutoMaidan and the Public Integrity Council, a judicial watchdog, and defended protesters who were persecuted during the 2014 EuroMaidan Revolution. Moroz, who works at the National Law University in Kharkiv, is less well-known.