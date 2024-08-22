Skip to content
Over 80% of Ukrainians see their future in Ukraine, poll shows

by Kateryna Denisova August 22, 2024 9:05 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. People drink sparkling wine, waves flags and sing songs as they celebrate the liberation of the city of Kherson in Independence Square on November 12, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)
Eighty-six percent of Ukrainians want to build their future lives in Ukraine, according to a poll published by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation on Aug. 22.

The foundation has asked Ukrainians whether they would like to build their future lives in Ukraine.  Fifty-nine percent said they were "definitely determined" to stay in the country, and another 27% said they were more likely to do so.

The survey showed that 74% of young people are determined to stay in Ukraine, and this figure increases with the respondents' age.

When asked whether events in Ukraine are developing in the right or wrong direction, 40% of Ukrainians chose the first option. In 2023, the number was higher — 49%, according to the poll.

Eighty-eight percent of Ukrainians are proud of their citizenship, the survey showed. This figure has remained high for the third year in a row: 90.5% of the respondents were proud of their citizenship in 2022, and 88.5% in 2023.

Among respondents' feelings about Ukraine's future, hope prevails at 61%, followed by anxiety at 40% and optimism at 33.5%, the report said.

The survey used a representative sample of around 2,000 adults from all regions of Ukraine except for areas under Russian occupation.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
