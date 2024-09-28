Operations and Development Director for War Childhood Museum Foundation

The War Childhood Museum (WCM) is seeking an Operations and Development Director for its country office in Ukraine, starting Nov. 15, 2024.

WCM is an international organization with offices in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands, and Ukraine. The organization has been operating in Ukraine since 2018 and established an office in central Kyiv in 2020.

WCM is recognized for its unique methodology and collection of objects and testimonies that document childhood experiences affected by war. Originating in post-conflict Bosnia and Herzegovina, WCM implements documentation, exhibition, and educational activities globally. In 2018, WCM received the Council of Europe Museum Prize in the European Museum of the Year program.

In Ukraine, WCM has collected over 600 objects and testimonies from before and after the full-scale invasion and has organized exhibitions both in and outside of Ukraine since 2021. WCM’s team in Ukraine is currently working on expanding its collection and preparing for the opening of a permanent museum in Kyiv, a significant goal requiring new partnerships to secure adequate space and resources. The Operations Director will play a key role in achieving this goal.

For more information, visit warchildhood.org and warchildhood.org/ua.

The Operations and Development Director is essential to the Ukraine office. Together with the Program Director, they ensure that WCM in Ukraine fulfills its commitments and strategically develops toward opening a permanent museum in Kyiv. This position has a dual focus: on the operations side, the director is responsible for financial management, the further development of internal systems, and compliance with procedures and legal requirements. The director supervises financial and administrative staff. On the development side, they form strategic partnerships that support WCM’s mission in Ukraine and oversee financial and administrative obligations related to the museum's opening. As part of the Ukraine leadership team, the Operations and Development Director works closely with the Program Director and reports directly to the WCM Director-General, who is based outside of Ukraine. This is a full-time position based in Kyiv.

Tasks and responsibilities.

Operational management:

Budgeting and Financial Management: Collaborate with the Director-General and the Program Director to develop the organization’s budget. Monitor expenses and handle reporting to key donors. Oversee accounting and procurement.

Human Resources Management: Work with the Program Director to manage staff, volunteers, and contractors, including recruitment, training, performance evaluations, and conflict resolution. Lead contracting processes and ensure systematic implementation of WCM’s HR procedures.

Operational Efficiency: Continuously improve internal processes, workflows, and systems to increase efficiency and reduce costs.

Compliance and Risk Management: Ensure compliance with all relevant legal, regulatory, and ethical standards, including tax regulations and grant requirements. Implement mitigation measures to ensure the safety of staff and visitors.

Development:

Preparatory Work for Establishing a Permanent Museum: Collaborate with the Program Director to guide the team’s efforts toward this goal and lead financial and administrative preparations, including fundraising.

Stakeholder Communication and Collaboration: Build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders, including donors, partners, board members, and community groups. Represent the organization publicly or at events.

Monitoring and Evaluation: Together with the Program Director, establish performance metrics to assess program and initiative success. Use data to guide decision-making and demonstrate impact to stakeholders, including funders and donors.

Strategic Planning and Execution: Work with the Director-General and the Program Director to develop annual operational and financial plans, ensuring timely delivery within budget. Conduct quality financial and human resources planning for the team in Ukraine.

Given that the Operations and Development Director is a new position, the incumbent will be expected to perform any additional tasks necessary to achieve the country office’s goals.

Requirements.

We are looking for a well-rounded, entrepreneurial professional with the following qualifications:

University degree in a relevant field.

Minimum of five years of experience in a relevant area, preferably within nonprofit organizations, international organizations, or cultural institutions with an international reach.

In-depth knowledge of the political and social environment in Ukraine.

Proven financial management experience, including budget development and financial reporting to donors.

Proven networking and fundraising experience, including managing relationships with international donors (governmental and private).

Experience with public presentations, including conferences, media engagements, and other events.

Excellent proficiency in English and Ukrainian, along with strong IT skills.

Demonstrated managerial experience, preferably in human resources management.

Strong attention to detail, flexibility, and the ability to meet deadlines.

Collegial leadership style and ability to work effectively with individuals from diverse backgrounds, collaborate online, and contribute to teams consisting of both full-time and part-time members.

Strong social competence, flexibility, intercultural sensitivity, and adherence to professional standards.

What we offer.

We offer a key role with a long-term perspective in a fast-growing, internationally renowned, and award-winning organization with a strong social mission and a proven ability to positively contribute to society. We provide various professional development opportunities, including collaboration with international experts and coaching. Additionally, we foster a healthy organizational culture, offering well-being support for each team member.

This is a unique opportunity to be part of establishing a new permanent museum in Kyiv, which will reach millions of visitors and serve as an important place for dialogue and reflection on the experiences of generations of Ukrainians.

We also offer a competitive salary and an environment where you can contribute your ideas and skills to help deliver WCM’s innovative solutions and programs.

How to apply.

Please apply by sending a motivation letter and CV to [email protected] by Oct. 6. Early applications are welcome and will be assessed as they are received.

In your motivation letter, please include:

Your opinion on the preconditions for WCM to have a permanent museum in Kyiv and the most relevant stakeholders/partners (up to two paragraphs).

Details about your previous experience working with international donors.

At least one reference contact who can provide more information about you and your work.

Interviews will take place in Kyiv and online. Shortlisted candidates may be required to complete a test. If you have any questions, please send them to [email protected].

