Ombudsman: Russian forces imprisoned 14-year-old during occupation of Kherson

During the occupation of Kherson, Russian forces detained a 14-year-old boy for taking pictures of destroyed Russian military equipment, Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, wrote in a Telegram post.

According to Lubinets, the boy said that while he was not subject to violent torture, he was held in a small, dark room and given almost no food during his detention.

The boy has since been reunited with his parents, Lubinets said.