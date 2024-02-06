Skip to content
Ombudsman: Mobilization law at odds with Constitution

by Abbey Fenbert February 7, 2024 1:36 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Dmytro Lubinets attends the international conference of human rights commissioners in Ankara, Turkiye on Jan. 12, 2023. (Muhammed Abdullah Kurtar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The government's revised draft law on mobilization contains provisions that violate Ukraine's Constitution, chief Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on social media Feb. 6.

Ukraine's leadership hopes to update the legal framework around conscription in order to ramp up mobilization in 2024. The government submitted a new draft of the mobilization law to parliament on Jan. 30, more than two weeks after withdrawing its initial, contentious version.

Lubinets said that the revised bill still "has a number of contradictory provisions."

One of the sections Lubinets criticized says that the military command may impose restrictions on the ability of Ukrainian citizens to leave the country. Lubinets said this violated Article 17 of Ukraine's Constitution, which prohibits the military from restricting the freedoms of citizens.

Lubinets also called attention to an amendment that requires a conscript, reservist, or any "person liable for military service" to register an electronic account. Failure to do so would invoke legal consequences.

"(S)uch a provision of the draft law does not comply with the provisions of the Constitution of Ukraine, the Law of Ukraine 'On Personal Data Protection,' and the legal positions of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on the official interpretation of the right to private and family life."

Lubinets had previously criticized the government's initial draft law on the grounds that it violated Ukraine's Constitution and human rights.

He also said he addressed the problems with the revised draft in a nine-page letter to parliament's national security, defense and intelligence committee.

"In general, I, as the Ombudsman of Ukraine, agree that our state should improve the issues related to mobilization training and mobilization itself," he said on Feb. 6.

"However, this should be in line with the Constitution of Ukraine and international human rights agreements."

Ukraine struggles to ramp up mobilization as Russia's war enters 3rd year
As Russia’s full-scale war approaches its third year and looks ready to drag on for several more, one topic is dominating the discussion in Ukraine: mobilization. From regional capitals and small villages to the front lines of the east, from the media, the workplace, and the family, Ukraine’s
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

News Feed

12:36 AM

Hacker group reveals cost of Iranian drone production.

A group of hackers from the Prana Network were able to gain access to the mail servers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) which contained information on the production and cost of Shahed-136 attack drones used by Russia.
11:21 PM

Borrell visits police, National Guard training facility in Kyiv.

Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, visited one of the training facilities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where EUAM instructors are training Ukrainian police and members of the National Guard, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced via Telegram.
9:56 PM

Tucker Carlson announces interview with Putin.

Former Fox News host and far-right commentator Tucker Carlson announced he will soon conduct an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirming rumors about his controversial visit to Russia.
8:56 PM

Kazakh President nominates new PM.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed his chief of staff, Olzhas Bektenov, to be Kazakhstan's new prime minister following the resignation of Tokayev's former cabinet.
3:43 PM

Kuleba meets with Portuguese FM in Kyiv.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked his Portuguese counterpart, Joao Cravinho, for his "personal firm position in support of Ukraine" and said the two discussed Ukraine's peace formula, Ukraine's accession into NATO and the EU, and further Portuguese military assistance.
3:32 PM

Parliament summons SBU head over alleged surveillance of Bihus.Info

Ukraine's parliament voted to summon Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), following the report on Feb. 5 that the SBU was behind the surveillance of the team of the Ukrainian investigative outlet Bihus.Info, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Feb. 6.
