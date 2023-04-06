Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: Ukrainian border forces sustain more than 1,800 Russian attacks in March

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 6, 2023 7:03 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 900 clashes between Ukrainian border guards and Russian forces took place during the month of March, an 11% increase compared to the month before, Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said.

In addition to active combat clashes, Ukrainian border guards withstood over 1,800 Russian attacks, Demchenko told Ukrainian state news outlet Ukrinform on April 5.

According to the official, “a significant amount of enemy manpower and enemy equipment was destroyed,” during the confrontations.

Demechenko also mentioned that Ukrainian troops are frequently engaged in combat in Avdiivka, Lyman, and Bakhmut, three cities in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast and the sites of some of the war’s fiercest battles.

Earlier on April 5, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on a confrontation between Kremlin-backed private mercenary Wagner Group and state border guards near Bakhmut, during which 29 Russian soldiers were killed and 40 were injured, “despite (Russia's) superiority in manpower and the active use of artillery.”

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
