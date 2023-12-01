Official: Ukraine develops new electromagnetic warfare systems

This audio is created with AI assistance

New Ukrainian-made electromagnetic warfare systems to protect soldiers from radar-guided weapons and FPV drones were successfully tested and recommended for use, Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk told ArmyInform on Dec. 1.

One of these systems is designed to combat all types of Russian drones, suppress satellite navigation signals, and create a variety of false signals, according to Havryliuk.

Another two electromagnetic systems are currently being tested in the Defense Ministry to counter Russian Lancet and FPV drones, ArmyInform wrote.

A day before, Havryliuk said that Ukraine planned to increase the production of missiles, arms, and other military equipment several times next year, with a particular focus on air defenses.

Growing uncertainties about the stability of Western support and Russia's defense budget hike make domestic production of air defenses and other systems all the more crucial.

Last month, the state-owned Ukrainian Defense Industry concern announced the mass production of kamikaze drones with a maximum range of 1,000 kilometers.

Kyiv puts a great deal of importance on domestic high-tech weapons production, and poor performance in this area was reportedly one of the reasons for the dismissal of the Ukrainian Defense Industry's previous chief, Yurii Husiev, in June.