Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Official: Ukraine develops new electromagnetic warfare systems

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 1, 2023 7:10 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers carry a surveillance drone in Donetsk Oblast, Aug. 05, 2023. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

New Ukrainian-made electromagnetic warfare systems to protect soldiers from radar-guided weapons and FPV drones were successfully tested and recommended for use, Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk told ArmyInform on Dec. 1.

One of these systems is designed to combat all types of Russian drones, suppress satellite navigation signals, and create a variety of false signals, according to Havryliuk.

Another two electromagnetic systems are currently being tested in the Defense Ministry to counter Russian Lancet and FPV drones, ArmyInform wrote.

A day before, Havryliuk said that Ukraine planned to increase the production of missiles, arms, and other military equipment several times next year, with a particular focus on air defenses.

Growing uncertainties about the stability of Western support and Russia's defense budget hike make domestic production of air defenses and other systems all the more crucial.

Last month, the state-owned Ukrainian Defense Industry concern announced the mass production of kamikaze drones with a maximum range of 1,000 kilometers.

Kyiv puts a great deal of importance on domestic high-tech weapons production, and poor performance in this area was reportedly one of the reasons for the dismissal of the Ukrainian Defense Industry's previous chief, Yurii Husiev, in June.

How Russia’s homegrown Lancet drone became so feared in Ukraine
In the bubble of pro-Ukraine communities on the Internet, the constant inflow of battlefield videos showing the destruction of Russian equipment regularly lifts the moods of hundreds of thousands of supporters of Ukraine’s struggle around the world. Wander over to the Russian side of the internet,…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:11 AM

General Staff: Russia lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 3. This number includes 680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:55 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 2, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
1:12 AM

Lawmaker: Parliament preparing alternative bill on mobilization.

The Ukrainian parliament will not consider the government-proposed draft law on mobilization and military service in its original form, Yevheniia Kravchuk, a lawmaker and a deputy head of the parliament's committee on humanitarian and information policy, said on Jan. 2.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.