Official: Russia blows up small dam in area near counteroffensive operations in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 11, 2023 8:53 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Valeriy Shershen, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Tavria military sector, said in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda news outlet on June 11 that the Russian military had blown up a dam on the Mokri Yaly River in the Donetsk Oblast, causing flooding on both banks.

According to Shershen, this was done in an attempt to “slow down Ukraine's counteroffensive.

However, "this does not affect" the ongoing Ukrainian offensive operations in the sector, Shershen added.

“At first, the occupiers blew up the Karlov (water) reservoir, then the Kakhovka dam, then they blew up other hydraulic structures in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast,” he said. “They expect a breakthrough of our defense forces, therefore, in order to slow down our advance, they use this tactic.”

Shershen added that the Ukrainian counteroffensive already has "the first local results,” such as the liberation of the village of Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast and the advance of the Ukrainian army to the village of Urozhaine in Kherson Oblast.

On June 6, Russia destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam on the Dnipro River, causing an unprecedented humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine. The dam was captured shortly after Russia's all-out invasion on Feb.24, 2022.

“The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they (Russians) must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land,” President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

“It’s only Ukraine's victory that will return security. And this victory will come.”

Russia reports Ukrainian ground attacks in Donetsk Oblast in possible launch of counteroffensive
In the early hours of June 5, the first announcement of what looks like it could be the start of a large-scale Ukrainian counteroffensive came from an unusual source. At 1:31 a.m. Kyiv time, the Russian Defense Ministry, which famously floundered in silence in response to Ukraine’s
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
