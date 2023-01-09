Official: Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk kills 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk in eastern Donetsk Oblast killed two people, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's Office, reported in the evening on Jan. 9.

Tymoshenko said the two people were in a car when a projectile hit it.

Earlier on Jan. 8, Russian forces launched seven rocket attacks on Kramatorsk and two on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that the attacks in Kramatorsk damaged a school and an industrial facility, and an industrial zone in Kostiantynivka. No casualties were reported.

Kramatorsk is located north of the city of Donetsk, occupied by Russia since 2014, but remains under Ukrainian control.