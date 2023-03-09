Governor: Russian forces strike energy infrastructure in Odesa Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure in Odesa Oblast early on March 9, regional Governor Maksym Marchenko reported on Telegram.

A few private residences were also damaged in the region. Marchenko didn't provide any further details.

Electricity supply was partially limited for industrial and household customers in the region, according to the governor. He said that air defense has already downed Russian missiles.

No casualties have been reported.

Air raid alert is on in all Ukrainian regions at 4 a.m. local time.

"We expect second wave (of Russia's missile launching) and I urge all residents to remain in shelters," Marchenko wrote on Telegram.