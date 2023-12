This audio is created with AI assistance

Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of Nikopol’s military administration, reported on Jan. 8 that Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol and the Chervonohryhorivska community. According to Yevtushenko, a fire was reported in the city earlier in the day. It was not connected to the shelling. One person was killed, and two were injured in the fire.