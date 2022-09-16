Official: Russian forces might have killed more people in Izium than in Bucha

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Oleh Kotenko, the government’s commissioner for missing persons, the exhumation of bodies at mass burial sites has begun in the recently liberated city of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast. He said that the number of dead in Izium may be much higher than in Bucha, a Kyiv suburb where at least 458 people were found dead after the liberation from the Russian occupation in April. Earlier on Sept. 15, Ukrainian police said that they had found a mass burial site containing around 440 graves in Izium.