Official: Russia strikes central Kherson again, wounding 3

At least three were wounded in Russia’s morning attack on residential areas in the liberated southern city of Kherson on Dec. 18, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported.

“Another strike hit the city center,” Tymoshenko said on Telegram.

Emergency services are on-site, and the wounded received medical care, according to the official. He added that one of the victims is in serious condition.

Kherson has been under regular shelling from Russian artillery and rocket systems since the city was liberated by Ukrainian forces on Nov. 11.

With the Dnipro river now effectively serving as the front line, the prospects are slim for Russian forces to be pushed out of artillery range of Kherson.