Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Russia pauses air-launched cruise missile strikes against Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 27, 2023 4:11 PM 1 min read
Workers of emergency services extinguish a fire after a Russian attack targeted energy infrastructure in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 18, 2022. (Ukrainian State Emergency Service / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s Long Range Aviation hasn’t conducted air-launched cruise missile attacks against Ukraine for over a month, one of the longest gaps in such strikes since the full-scale invasion began, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Oct. 27.

“While Russia is still able to utilize other strike capabilities, the LRA (Long Range Aviation) had been the primary method for conducting stand-off precision strikes,” the ministry wrote in its latest intelligence update.

Russia’s military has decreased the frequency of its strikes “almost certainly" to replenish its stockpile of Kh-101 missiles, also known by their NATO reporting name AS-23a KODIAK, reads the update.

Moscow will likely use any recently produced long-range missiles to target Ukrainian energy infrastructure this winter, supplementing the campaign with Iranian-designed kamikaze drones, the ministry concluded.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Russia will likely escalate its attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the coming months to cripple the country's power grid.

Moscow attempted such a strategy during the fall and winter of 2022-2023, which led to frequent blackouts and a lack of heating across the country.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
