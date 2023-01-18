Official: Russia has abducted almost 14,000 Ukrainian children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Daria Herasymchuk, Ukraine’s presidential advisor for children’s rights and rehabilitation, reported on Jan. 17 that only 125 children, who were illegally deported to Russia, have been returned to Ukraine.

“We managed to identify and verify the data of at least 13,899 children who were abducted and deported by the Russian army, and, unfortunately, we can say that only 125 (of them) we managed to return home,” she said.

Herasymchuk added that Russian troops have killed 456 children and injured 897 since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war.