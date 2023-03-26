Official: Number of Russian troops in Belarus decreases to around 4,000

This audio is created with AI assistance

Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reported on March 26 that slightly more than 4,000 Russian troops are currently stationed in Belarus.

This figure is less than half the number of troops Russia had in Belarus in January, when about 10,000 servicemen were stationed near the border with Ukraine in Belarus, maintaining the threat of a new attack on Ukraine from the north.

According to the Demchenko, the Russian soldiers still in Belarus are mainly involved in military training, while the rest Russia has transferred back to its own territory and to the front line in eastern Ukraine for further offensive operations.