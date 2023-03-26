Governor: Mine explosions severely injure 4 civilians over March 26 in Kherson Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

On March 26, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that as a result of two separate mine explosions in the fields near the villages of Ishchenka, Ivanivka, and Kostyrka in Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast, four people were severely injured and hospitalized.

Prokudin warned civilians against visiting forests, fields, and riverbanks that have not yet been inspected by sappers.

Mines and other unexploded ordnance remain a major issue in parts of Ukraine that are now slowly returning to normal life after war and occupation.

The territory of Kherson Oblast on the west bank of the Dnipro River, liberated by Ukrainian forces in November, was the site of heavy fighting and a high rate of mine laying, as Russia initially hoped to fortify and hold the area.