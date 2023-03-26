Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Mine explosions severely injure 4 civilians over March 26 in Kherson Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 26, 2023 8:47 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

On March 26, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that as a result of two separate mine explosions in the fields near the villages of Ishchenka, Ivanivka, and Kostyrka in Ukraine's southern  Kherson Oblast, four people were severely injured and hospitalized.

Prokudin warned civilians against visiting forests, fields, and riverbanks that have not yet been inspected by sappers.

Mines and other unexploded ordnance remain a major issue in parts of Ukraine that are now slowly returning to normal life after war and occupation.

The territory of Kherson Oblast on the west bank of the Dnipro River, liberated by Ukrainian forces in November, was the site of heavy fighting and a high rate of mine laying, as Russia initially hoped to fortify and hold the area.

Shmyhal: “World’s largest minefield” created in Ukraine as result of Russian invasion
Some 250,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land &ndash; nearly 40% of all country&rsquo;s territory &ndash; have been mined since Russia’s full-scale invasion last year, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in an interview with the South Korean news agency Yonhap. on Dec. 8.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.