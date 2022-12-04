Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: Kyiv to go back to having only planned power cuts 'soon'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 4, 2022
This audio is created with AI assistance

Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Panteleiev said on national TV that Ukraine’s capital may soon cut back on power outages, while the full restoration of the power system will take longer.

According to Panteleiev, soon the city will go back to having only scheduled power cuts, instead of the current emergency ones.

"There were no outages at all last night," Panteleev said. "Now we are having the cuts again, but in small volumes, for up to 25% of the city."

Ukrainian energy company on Russia’s attacks on infrastructure: ‘No system in the world has faced the same’
The Kyiv Independent

Emergency power cuts were introduced in Kyiv after Russia's latest mass attack that caused blackouts across the country on Nov. 23. It was Russia's fifth large-scale air strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, following the ones on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15.

As of Nov. 29, Ukraine suffered from a 30% electricity shortage.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
