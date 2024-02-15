Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Poland, Business
Edit post

Official: Border blockade could cost Ukraine over $200 million

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 16, 2024 12:34 AM 2 min read
Polish farmers march with Polish flags in front of their tractors and block the Aleja Niepodleglosci road during a nationwide farmers' strike in Pozna, Poland on Feb. 9, 2024 (Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine could lose over $200 million if the border blockade led by Polish farmers is not lifted by the end of February, Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the parliamentary finance committee, said on Feb. 15.

Polish farmers launched a new blockade at the border with Ukraine in February, protesting the influx of cheap Ukrainian products to the EU.

Hetmantsev said in a Telegram post that the demonstration could pose signifcant losses to the national budget.

"If the border is not unblocked by the end of the month, the country's budget will lose UAH 7.7 billion in revenues," Hetmantsev said.

The amount comes to about $200.5 million, which Hetmanstev described as "very significant."

Tensions continue to rise at the Ukraine-Poland border, with Ukrainian carriers staging a counter-protest at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn border crossing Feb. 15 in response to the ongoing blockade. Polish farmers have currently blocked six checkpoints and plan to launch a 30-day blockade of all border crossings starting Feb. 20.

Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski said on Feb. 15 that officials from Ukraine and Poland are negotiating a bilateral agreement on agriculture trade that should be finalized by the end of March.

Siekierski earlier condemned the destruction of Ukrainian grain and apologized on behalf of Polish farmers after photos circulated on social media showing protestors spilling Ukrainian grain from trucks at the border.

Polish protesters first began blocking trucks at Ukrainian border crossings in November 2023. Hetmantsev said in December that the blockades caused a 40% decrease in Ukrainian exports, dealing "a powerful blow to Ukraine's economy."

Polish farmer blockade puts Polish-Ukrainian relations at further risk
Polish farmers have again taken to the border with neighboring Ukraine in their new month-long strike against EU policies and unfair competition from abroad. The Solidarity trade union announced on Feb. 9 that it would begin blocking roads and border crossings with Ukraine until March 10. The group…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:30 AM

SBU detains executives connected to Russian oligarch.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained two Ukrainian executives suspected of helping Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska embezzle weapons production supplies to Russia. Deripaska was also served a notice of suspicion in absentia.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:07 PM

Zelensky signs law legalizing medical cannabis.

Medical cannabis is to be legalized in Ukraine to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and provide pain relief to people with serious illnesses such as cancer, according to a law signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 15.
8:31 PM

The Hill: US lawmakers mull 2 'plan Bs' for passing Ukraine aid.

The Senate passed the $95 billion funding request, including assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, earlier this week. Johnson said, however, he will not put the bill to the vote, arguing that the country should first address the growing number of migrants at the southern border.
6:05 PM

Stoltenberg: US to remain staunch NATO ally.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's statement during a Brussels press conference comes days after Donald Trump, the Republican Party's hopeful for the next U.S. president, raised concerns by anti-NATO comments.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.