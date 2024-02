Independent Russian media to demand footage from Navalny's penal colony

This audio is created with AI assistance

Independent Russian media Novaya Gazeta said on Feb. 16 that they will demand the body camera recordings of medical service personnel working in the penal colony where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has allegedly died.

All medical service personnel in the colony are technically required to wear body cameras, meaning that there should be footage of Navalny's death that can be examined.

Novaya Gazeta's Chief Editor Dmitry Muratov is quoted as saying that Navalny's alleged death is likely a "direct consequence" of being placed in a punishment cell for the 27th time.

"(Being in a punishment cell means) immobility, low-calorie food, lack of air, constant cold. Alexei Navalny has been subjected to torment and torture for three years. As Navalny's doctor told me: such a body cannot endure," Muratov added.

Russian media reported on Feb. 16 that Navalny died in prison. Navalny was being held in a penal colony in Russia's far northern Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District.

According to the prison service, Navalny supposedly lost consciousness and could not be revived.

The penal colony that Navalny was held in is located in a remote settlement north of the Arctic Circle, with "tough conditions" and limited access to letter delivery, according to Zhdanov, the head of the Anti-Corruption Foundation established by Navalny.

Navalny was previously held in the IK-6 Melekhovo high-security prison in Russia's Vladimir Oblast.

Navalny had been serving a 2.5-year prison sentence since 2021 and a separate 9-year sentence on fraud charges since 2022.

A Russian court also sentenced Navalny to 19 years in a maximum security prison in August 2023 on extremism charges for creating the Anti-Corruption Foundation.

All these cases have been recognized as politically motivated and fabricated by international human rights organizations and governments.

Navalny was poisoned in Russia in 2020 and flown for treatment in Germany. German doctors said he had been poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent — a chemical weapon produced by the Russian government.

The Insider, Bellingcat, CNN, and Der Spiegel published an investigation according to which Navalny had been poisoned by agents of Russia’s Federal Security Service. They also identified the agents' names.