Norway's PM announces new 500-million-euro aid package for Ukraine

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store announced on Oct. 28 that Norway will provide Ukraine with a new 500-million-euro ($543 million) aid package, allocating over half for military assistance.

Several Nordic countries, including Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden, have agreed to provide defense support to Ukraine, including weapons production, assistance in preparing for winter, shelter construction, and support for the victory plan.

The Nordic countries have provided Ukraine with more than 20 billion euros ($21 billion) in military, financial, and humanitarian support since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Norway's Store noted that Northern European leaders received a clear assessment of the front-line situation during their meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky at the fourth Ukraine-Nordic Summit.

"The Nordic countries will continue to seek new avenues for supporting Ukraine and its people, while it continues to fight off Russia's aggression," reads the joint statement released at the Nordic Summit in Reykjavik on Oct. 28.

Norway is ranked 12th in the world in terms of the amount of aid provided to Ukraine, having so far provided 2.8 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in humanitarian, financial, and military support, according to the Kiel Institute's Ukraine Support Tracker.