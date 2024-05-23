Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Norway, Visa, Russia, War, Tourism
Edit post

Norway to further restrict entry for Russian tourists

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 23, 2024 10:12 AM 2 min read
The Storskog Boris Gleb border crossing between Norway and Russia near the Norwegian town of Kirkenes in the far north of the country, June 6, 2013. (Photo credit: Cornelius Poppe/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Norwegian government introduced on May 23 further restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens into the country due to Moscow's full-scale war against Ukraine, which will come into force next week.

Oslo tightened visa practices in the spring of 2022, after which tourist visas for Russians were largely not issued. The country also restricted entry to Russian cars in September 2023.

Russian citizens arriving in Norway for tourism and "other non-essential travel" will be rejected upon entry across the external border starting May 29, the government said. The ban applies both to Russians who managed to get a Norwegian tourist visa and to visas issued by other Schengen countries.

Exceptions will be granted to Russians traveling to visit parents, spouses, or children living in Norway, as well as to those who will work or study in Norway or other Schengen countries.

"The decision to tighten the entry rules is in line with the Norwegian approach of standing by allies and partners in the reactions against Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine," said Norwegian Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl.

Several European countries, including Poland and the Baltic States, imposed visa restrictions for Russian citizens in 2022.

While Norway is not an EU member, it is a member of NATO and has joined many of the sanctions imposed by European countries against Moscow. Norway and Russia share a nearly 200-kilometer-long border in the Arctic.

Shmyhal: Ukraine proposes allies to ban air transit to Russia, Belarus
Ukraine proposed to ban air transit to Russia and Belarus as part of the sanctions policy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during his visit to Lithuania on April 5.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:12 AM

Norway to further restrict entry for Russian tourists.

Russian citizens arriving in Norway for tourism and "other non-essential travel" will be rejected upon entry across the external border from May 29, the Norwegian government said. Exceptions will be granted in certain cases.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:00 AM

PM Sunak announces UK general election.

Sunak's opponent, Labour MP Keir Starmer, is widely expected to win the July 4 vote. Starmer has pledged to continue the UK's support for Ukraine if elected.
1:25 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 22, firing 30 times and causing at least 139 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.