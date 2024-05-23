Norway to further restrict entry for Russian tourists.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Norwegian government introduced on May 23 further restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens into the country due to Moscow's full-scale war against Ukraine, which will come into force next week.

Oslo tightened visa practices in the spring of 2022, after which tourist visas for Russians were largely not issued. The country also restricted entry to Russian cars in September 2023.

Russian citizens arriving in Norway for tourism and "other non-essential travel" will be rejected upon entry across the external border starting May 29, the government said. The ban applies both to Russians who managed to get a Norwegian tourist visa and to visas issued by other Schengen countries.

Exceptions will be granted to Russians traveling to visit parents, spouses, or children living in Norway, as well as to those who will work or study in Norway or other Schengen countries.

"The decision to tighten the entry rules is in line with the Norwegian approach of standing by allies and partners in the reactions against Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine," said Norwegian Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl.

Several European countries, including Poland and the Baltic States, imposed visa restrictions for Russian citizens in 2022.

While Norway is not an EU member, it is a member of NATO and has joined many of the sanctions imposed by European countries against Moscow. Norway and Russia share a nearly 200-kilometer-long border in the Arctic.