Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Military, Ukraine
Edit post

North Korea sends delegation to Iran

by Nate Ostiller April 24, 2024 11:02 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (center L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (center R) visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Amur Oblast on Sept. 13, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Mikhail Metzel/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A North Korean economic delegation was on its way to Iran on April 24, according to state-run media from Pyongyang, in what would be the first official talks between the two countries in almost five years.

Western officials have voiced growing concern about the strengthening alliance between Iran, North Korea, and, to a lesser extent, China, which have become the principal military suppliers of Russia's full-scale against Ukraine.

Iran and North Korea have long been pariah countries on the global stage. Russia has increasingly joined them since 2022 as it has continued to deepen its respective ties with the countries.

North Korea's delegation is led by Yun Jung Ho, North Korea’s minister of external economic relations, state media said.

Western officials have said that Iran and North Korea have been supplying Russia with military hardware, but it is less clear what, beyond money, the two countries are receiving in return.

The Financial Times (FT), citing satellite footage, wrote in March that Russia is likely providing oil to North Korea in exchange for weapons, in a violation of U.N. sanctions.

There is also concern that Russia may be helping North Korea with its ballistic missile program.

Chief among Western fears is that Russia could be assisting both Iran and North Korea with nuclear technology.

"We are concerned about…the Iranians providing weapons to the Russians and the Russians also supporting efforts to help (North Korea) expand their own research into developing weapons. And certainly, that would be the case with Iran as well," said U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield earlier in April.

Russia, China and North Korea have new dynamics. And it’s bad for Ukraine
The White House announced on Oct. 13 that North Korea had delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition to bolster Russia’s war against Ukraine. Washington published pictures tracking a set of containers as it traveled from Najin, North Korea, to Dunay, Russia, by a Russ…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:52 AM

Russian man jailed for 10 years over railway sabotage, treason.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, what were previously treated as acts of hooliganism have often been tried as acts of sabotage aimed at disrupting the Kremlin's war effort and those found guilty now face far harsher punishments.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:32 PM

Trump praises House speaker after vote on Ukraine aid.

Former U.S. President and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump voiced support for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who allowed a vote on military aid for Ukraine after months of delays, the Guardian reported on April 23.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.