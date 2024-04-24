North Korea sends delegation to Iran

This audio is created with AI assistance

A North Korean economic delegation was on its way to Iran on April 24, according to state-run media from Pyongyang, in what would be the first official talks between the two countries in almost five years.

Western officials have voiced growing concern about the strengthening alliance between Iran, North Korea, and, to a lesser extent, China, which have become the principal military suppliers of Russia's full-scale against Ukraine.

Iran and North Korea have long been pariah countries on the global stage. Russia has increasingly joined them since 2022 as it has continued to deepen its respective ties with the countries.

North Korea's delegation is led by Yun Jung Ho, North Korea’s minister of external economic relations, state media said.

Western officials have said that Iran and North Korea have been supplying Russia with military hardware, but it is less clear what, beyond money, the two countries are receiving in return.

The Financial Times (FT), citing satellite footage, wrote in March that Russia is likely providing oil to North Korea in exchange for weapons, in a violation of U.N. sanctions.

There is also concern that Russia may be helping North Korea with its ballistic missile program.

Chief among Western fears is that Russia could be assisting both Iran and North Korea with nuclear technology.

"We are concerned about…the Iranians providing weapons to the Russians and the Russians also supporting efforts to help (North Korea) expand their own research into developing weapons. And certainly, that would be the case with Iran as well," said U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield earlier in April.