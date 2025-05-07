The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

For third day running, Ukrainian drones disrupt Moscow airports before Victory Day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 7, 2025 12:49 PM 2 min read
An Aeroflot-Russian International Airlines Sukhoi Superjet 100-95B stands with other jets at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia, on May 31, 2016. (Andrey Rudakov / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones forced mass flight delays and diversions at airports around Moscow on May 6, the pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Mash reported.

The disruption comes days before Russia's Victory Day parade on May 9, one of the country's largest public events and a key propaganda tool for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

For a third consecutive day, the Kremlin reported downing Ukrainian drones approaching Moscow, disrupting aviation in the region.

Mash claimed that the evening drone raid on May 6 caused a "collapse" at all airports in the Moscow region, forcing numerous airliners to divert to other cities or delay departures. Some passengers were left on planes for several hours without food.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it downed two drones over the Moscow region on the evening of May 6.

At Sheremetyevo Airport, dozens of people crowded information desks to change or surrender tickets on May 7, according to pro-Kremlin outlet Careful, Moscow.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency also warned of flight delays across Central Russia "due to the late arrival of aircraft at the initial airports of destination."

Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive in Russia on May 7 for a visit lasting until May 10. He plans to meet Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine, Russia-U.S. relations, and energy cooperation.

Other expected guests include Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, though Fico's attendance remains uncertain due to illness.

Ukraine has previously demonstrated its ability to strike Moscow with drones. In an apparent effort to shield Victory Day celebrations, Putin announced a unilateral "humanitarian" truce from May 8 to midnight on May 11.

Zelensky dismissed the move as a "theatrical performance," and experts told the Kyiv Independent that such unilateral declarations contradict how legitimate ceasefires are negotiated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 3 that Ukraine could not guarantee the safety of foreign officials planning to attend Victory Day events in Russia.

At least 29 world leaders and military personnel from 13 countries are expected to attend the parade.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Feed

7:05 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile strike on Sumy suburb kills 3, injures 11.

According to the preliminary information, Russian troops used a ballistic missile, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said. It was launched at around 5:30 p.m. local time, targeting civilian infrastructure.
10:58 PM

Moscow releases guest list for Victory Day parade.

The Kremlin has released a guest list of countries and foreign leaders planning to attend the contentious May 9 Victory Day parade. Military personnel from 13 countries are expected to march through Moscow and at least 29 world leaders are expected to attend the event.
