Ukrainian anti-corruption activist cites pressure after investigators allegedly access wife's phone data

This audio is created with AI assistance

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) may have gained access to the phone data of activist Vitaliy Shabunin's wife following a court ruling — a development that the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center's executive board sees as yet another sign of pressure aimed at curtailing his work.

Days after the move in late April, Shabunin told the Kyiv Independent he had no idea why the SBI would need his wife's mobile data or how it was relevant to the criminal cases opened against him.

"It's hard for me to see any explanation other than pressure," said Shabunin, who has served in Ukraine's Armed Forces since 2022. "Because if this case concerns me and my military service, then what does my wife's phone have to do with it?"

The alleged court ruling was leaked to several Ukrainian media outlets and Telegram channels last week. The case number can be found in the official court registry, and both the date and case category — temporary access to items and documents — coincided with those in the leaked documents. The file itself is concealed and can't be accessed through the official court registry.

Ongoing investigations

According to the leaked document, dated April 24, the SBI investigator requested temporary access to mobile data for a number that Shabunin said belonged to his wife. A Pechersk Court judge granted the request.

Controversial journalist Volodymyr Boiko said the SBI had initiated two criminal investigations against Shabunin in December 2023 based on allegations of forging documents and evading conscription.

The request for an investigation came from lawyer Rostyslav Kravets, who has regularly lambasted Shabunin and other anti-corruption activists.

Another episode of the criminal case concerns Shabunin's alleged illegal use of a gifted car.

Shabunin, who joined the Armed Forces at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and has served since then, denied the accusations and said the cases were fabricated. He said that the vehicle had been transferred to him personally, not to his military unit, adding that, under Ukrainian law, he was not required to transfer it to the unit.

Previously, the activist posted a photo of his military ID card, which indicates that he joined the Ukrainian army on Feb. 25, 2022.

In June 2024, a law enforcement source told the Kyiv Independent that the SBI was preparing to bring criminal charges against Shabunin, but this failed to materialize.

This February, Shabunin, who was based in Kyiv, said he was reassigned to serve in Kharkiv Oblast — a move he believes was linked to his anti-corruption efforts.

"It seems to me that the purpose of these proceedings is to discredit (me) rather than to imprison," Shabunin said.

Shabunin doubts that the phone number access to which was requested by law enforcement could have been confused if the real intention was to access his data. Shabunin has a separate number linked to his passport, which hasn't changed in the last 12 years, he told the Kyiv Independent.

"The real pressure comes not from this specific ruling but from the three absurd criminal cases opened during the full-scale war," he said, adding that he was not interrogated in any of the cases.

Shabunin, one of Ukraine's most influential anti-corruption crusaders, believes the cases to be politically motivated, linking them to the President's Office and Deputy Chief of Staff Oleh Tatarov.

The activist has regularly criticized Tatarov, who was charged with bribery in 2020. Law enforcement agencies have obstructed and eventually closed the case against Tatarov.

Tatarov allegedly holds considerable influence over law enforcement agencies, according to investigative journalists. President Volodymyr Zelensky has refused to suspend or fire Tatarov despite the controversies.

The Kyiv Independent sent a request to the State Investigation Bureau but has not received a response at the time of publication. Tatarov has previously denied holding influence over law enforcement agencies.

Ongoing attacks

The leaked documents were signed by Pechersk Court's judge Serhii Vovk, one of Ukraine's most infamous judges, known for his controversial rulings.

Vovk also ruled on the case of Viktor Yushko, a serviceman and former commander of the 207th battalion of the territorial defense of Kyiv, where Shabunin served at the beginning of the all-out war. In March, he was ordered to post bail of over Hr 60,000 ($1,440).

Yushko is under investigation for alleged abuse of power, accused of authorizing fictitious business trips for military personnel, including the activist.

Yushko is suspected of approving Shabunin's business trip to the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NACP), allegedly allowing Shabunin to avoid combat duties. Another case was registered with NABU based on Boyko's complaint, alleging abuse of power by the leadership of the NACP, Shabunin said.

Yushko is also suspected of causing losses to the state budget by continuing to authorize salary payments to Shabunin.

Yushko said he knew the activist and confirmed he went on business trips but claimed everything was done legally. Shabunin sees a preventive measure against the ex-commander as an attempt to coerce Yushko into testifying against him.

Shabunin said he had submitted a complaint to law enforcement regarding the leaked criminal proceedings but is skeptical that the investigation will be impartial.

"All these cases are attempts to pressure me and those around me," Shabunin added.

Since its foundation in 2012, the Anti-Corruption Action Center's members have been subjected to numerous attacks by those in power.

Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center’s executive board, meets the press outside his fire-stricken house, Kyiv, Ukraine. (Evgen Kotenko/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

"Such attacks are an integral part of our work. I would say it was a compliment from every government in power at the time," Shabunin told the Kyiv Independent.

The activist was charged in 2017 with beating a pro-government blogger. Shabunin admitted hitting him as payback for insulting a female colleague but said that the blogger did not sustain any serious injuries and falsified a medical examination.

The case has seen no progress in court since then.

In 2020, a Kyiv court fined Shabunin for filing his 2019 asset declaration late. He admitted the delay and said he had submitted declarations in previous years before it became mandatory.

That year, Shabunin's house was set on fire. Later, grenades were found near his mother's and mother-in-law's apartments.