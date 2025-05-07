The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

'No new instructions' — Putin's unilateral Victory Day ceasefire takes effect May 8, Kremlin says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 7, 2025 2:52 PM 2 min read
Russian soldiers in an armoured vehicle parade during a Victory Day military parade rehearsal on the Red square in Moscow. (Dmitry Kostyukov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's unilateral ceasefire during Victory Day celebrations remains in place, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on May 7, according to state-owned TASS.

Peskov confirmed that "all instructions have been given," and there are "no new instructions." The so-called "humanitarian" truce will run from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11.

The Kremlin announced the measure on April 28, claiming all military actions would halt during that period and urging Ukraine to "follow this example."

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the proposal as a "theatrical performance" designed to reduce Russia's international isolation and secure favorable conditions for Moscow's Victory Day events on May 9.

And experts who spoke to the Kyiv Independent said Moscow's unilateral declaration is simply not how ceasefires are conducted.

"Ceasefires have to be negotiated so both sides agree on terms otherwise neither is bound by them," retired Australian Army Major-General Mick Ryan told the Kyiv Independent, adding the Kremlin's truce lacked "clear terms" as well as any "monitoring arrangements."

For a third consecutive day ahead of the parade, the Kremlin reported downing Ukrainian drones near Moscow, disrupting regional air traffic and forcing mass flight delays and diversions.

Mobile Internet restrictions were also enforced in Moscow and several Russian regions from May 7–10 as foreign officials visit the country.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Russia from May 7–10 to discuss Ukraine, Russia-U.S. relations, and energy cooperation with Putin and attend the parade.

Other expected guests include Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, though Fico's attendance remains uncertain due to illness.

At least 29 world leaders and military personnel from 13 countries are expected at the parade.

The Kremlin uses the annual Victory Day parade to showcase its military power and invoke Soviet World War II victories to justify its aggression against Ukraine.

Kyiv has previously demonstrated it can strike Moscow with drones, prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin to announce the truce last month.

Ukraine accepted a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire more than 50 days ago, but Moscow rejected the offer, demanding a halt to Western military aid to Ukraine.

Without mentioning his name, Biden calls Trump’s pressure on Ukraine ‘modern-day appeasement’ towards Russia
Former U.S. President Joe Biden, breaking from the tradition of former presidents avoiding criticism of successors early in their term, said conceding Ukrainian territory could erode confidence in Washington’s global role.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.