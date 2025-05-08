The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Moscow Oblast, Sabotage, Partisans, Victory Day
Edit post

Military communications in Moscow Oblast sabotaged amid Russia's Victory Day celebrations, partisans claim

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn May 8, 2025 6:04 AM 2 min read
Russia's Podlet radar station in Moscow Oblast, Russia, December 2016. (Russia's Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Atesh partisan group claims it disrupted communication at several Russian military facilities when it allegedly destroyed equipment at a transformer substation in Russia's Moscow Oblast on May 8.

The Kremlin has invited many foreign leaders to its Victory Day parade on May 9 as Russia faces isolation from the West due to its ongoing war against Ukraine. Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to be in Moscow from May 7-10.

"An agent of the Atesh movement successfully carried out sabotage in the village of Mogiltsy (Moscow Oblast), destroying equipment at a transformer substation that provided the region’s electrical and telecommunications infrastructure," the group said in a Telegram Post.

Mogiltsy is located about 45 kilometres (28 miles) north-east of Moscow, where foreign officials have been invited for Russia's Victory Day celebrations on May 9.

"(C)ommunication interruptions occurred at a number of important military facilities, including: the 629th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment (military unit 51857), the 21st Separate Operational Purpose Brigade (military unit 3641), as well as the military town where military units 20007, 03523, and 51084 are located," the Atesh group claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the group's claims.

The Atesh partisan group regularly conducts sabotage attacks in Russia and Ukraine's Russian-occupied territories.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 3 said Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of foreign officials planning to attend Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow.

Russia is responsible for ensuring safety and security on its territory, Zelensky said.

"They are responsible for your safety. We will not provide any guarantees, because we do not know what Russia might do on those dates," he added.

Other leaders, including Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, a proponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, will attend the Victory Day celebrations, despite Russia's war against Ukraine.

Who’s attending Moscow’s Victory Day parade? The Kremlin has published a guest list ahead of May 9
Russia’s annual Victory Day parade is set to take place in Moscow on May 9, in a week dramtically marked by a series of Ukrainian drone strikes on the city. Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on May 9, which mark the Soviet Union’s role in defeating Nazi Germany in World
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

8:15 PM

German Chancellor Merz plans visit to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the trip is currently being coordinated and emphasized that the European Union must do “everything possible” to help secure a lasting cessation of hostilities beyond the upcoming weekend.
5:59 PM
Video

How Putin weaponized WW2 and Victory Day, historian explains.

The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York discusses with Jonathan Brunstedt, associate professor of history at Texas A&M University, how Russian President Vladimir Putin has weaponized the Soviet myths about World War II to help him justify Russia’s war against Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.