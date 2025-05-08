Military communications in Moscow Oblast sabotaged amid Russia's Victory Day celebrations, partisans claim

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Atesh partisan group claims it disrupted communication at several Russian military facilities when it allegedly destroyed equipment at a transformer substation in Russia's Moscow Oblast on May 8.

The Kremlin has invited many foreign leaders to its Victory Day parade on May 9 as Russia faces isolation from the West due to its ongoing war against Ukraine. Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to be in Moscow from May 7-10.

"An agent of the Atesh movement successfully carried out sabotage in the village of Mogiltsy (Moscow Oblast), destroying equipment at a transformer substation that provided the region’s electrical and telecommunications infrastructure," the group said in a Telegram Post.

Mogiltsy is located about 45 kilometres (28 miles) north-east of Moscow, where foreign officials have been invited for Russia's Victory Day celebrations on May 9.

"(C)ommunication interruptions occurred at a number of important military facilities, including: the 629th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment (military unit 51857), the 21st Separate Operational Purpose Brigade (military unit 3641), as well as the military town where military units 20007, 03523, and 51084 are located," the Atesh group claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the group's claims.

The Atesh partisan group regularly conducts sabotage attacks in Russia and Ukraine's Russian-occupied territories.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 3 said Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of foreign officials planning to attend Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow.

Russia is responsible for ensuring safety and security on its territory, Zelensky said.

"They are responsible for your safety. We will not provide any guarantees, because we do not know what Russia might do on those dates," he added.

Other leaders, including Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, a proponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, will attend the Victory Day celebrations, despite Russia's war against Ukraine.