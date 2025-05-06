Merz sworn in as Germany's new chancellor

This audio is created with AI assistance

Friedrich Merz was sworn in as Germany's new chancellor on May 6.

Merz, the leader of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, was elected as the chancellor after securing 325 votes in the second round of voting in the Bundestag, the lower house of the German parliament, earlier on May 6.

Merz failed to secure an absolute majority of votes in the first round at the Bundestag. The voting was secret.

Following the vote, Merz took the oath of office in the German parliament. His new Cabinet, including 17 ministers, was officially appointed by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Germany has been among Ukraine's biggest supporters since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, with its total military aid standing at 28 billion euros ($32 billion).

Merz has pledged that Germany will continue aiding Ukraine, expressing support for sending Taurus cruise missiles in coordination with Germany's allies.

Outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz has previously blocked such deliveries over concerns of escalation.