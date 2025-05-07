Lithuanian parliament backs denunciation of anti-personnel mine ban convention

The Seimas, Lithuania's parliament, has approved the denouncement of the Ottawa Convention prohibiting the use of anti-personnel mines, Lithuanian media outlet LRT reported on May 8.

One hundred and seven MPs voted to withdraw from the convention, with three abstentions and no votes against. Lithuania's withdrawal from the agreement required the support of at least 85 members of parliament.

The denunciation of the convention will take effect six months after the decision is made.

In March, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland announced their intention to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, as the security situation in the region has "fundamentally deteriorated" and military threats to NATO member states bordering Russia and Belarus have "significantly increased."

The statement added that despite their withdrawal, the countries would remain committed to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians during armed conflicts.

Lithuania ratified the convention aimed at the complete elimination of anti-personnel mines in 2003. The agreement obliged not to use, produce, stockpile, or transfer anti-personnel mines.

Thirty-two countries are not members of the Ottawa Convention, including Russia, the U.S., and China.