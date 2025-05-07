The denunciation of the convention will take effect six months after the decision is made.
Xi Jinping is one of 27 leaders expected to attend the Victory Day parade in the Russian capital on May 9.
Some 2020 medical facilities were partially damaged, while another 305 were completely destroyed, the ministry's statement read.
The number includes 1,200 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
"Everyone in Moscow must know that they have to reckon with us. Europe will support Ukraine," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.
Ukraine is considering moving away from the U.S. dollar and closer to the euro as a benchmark for the hryvnia, National Bank Governor Andrii Pyshnyi told Reuters.
The Atesh partisan group claims it disabled communication at several Russian military facilities when it allegedly destroyed equipment at a transformer substation in the village of Mogiltsy in Russia's Moscow Oblast.
When asked if he considers Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent replied, saying, "Yes."
"The Russians are asking for a certain set of requirements, a certain set of concessions in order to end the conflict. We think they’re asking for too much," U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on May 7, according to Politico.
EU ambassadors began talks this week on a 17th sanctions package that targets Russia’s military-industrial complex, Moscow’s shadow shipping fleet, and related support networks.
The repeated drone activity prompted renewed temporary airport closures across the region.
Lithuanian parliament backs denunciation of anti-personnel mine ban convention
The Seimas, Lithuania's parliament, has approved the denouncement of the Ottawa Convention prohibiting the use of anti-personnel mines, Lithuanian media outlet LRT reported on May 8.
One hundred and seven MPs voted to withdraw from the convention, with three abstentions and no votes against. Lithuania's withdrawal from the agreement required the support of at least 85 members of parliament.
The denunciation of the convention will take effect six months after the decision is made.
In March, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland announced their intention to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, as the security situation in the region has "fundamentally deteriorated" and military threats to NATO member states bordering Russia and Belarus have "significantly increased."
The statement added that despite their withdrawal, the countries would remain committed to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians during armed conflicts.
Lithuania ratified the convention aimed at the complete elimination of anti-personnel mines in 2003. The agreement obliged not to use, produce, stockpile, or transfer anti-personnel mines.
Thirty-two countries are not members of the Ottawa Convention, including Russia, the U.S., and China.