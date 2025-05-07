Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed
Thursday, May 8
Thursday, May 8
Show More
News Feed

Lithuanian parliament backs denunciation of anti-personnel mine ban convention

1 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Lithuanian parliament backs denunciation of anti-personnel mine ban convention
Snow-covered land mines are seen in a trench at the position of the Ukrainian military near the city of Horlivka, occupied since 2014 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 16, 2023. (Oleh Arkhanhorodsky/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

The Seimas, Lithuania's parliament, has approved the denouncement of the Ottawa Convention prohibiting the use of anti-personnel mines, Lithuanian media outlet LRT reported on May 8.

One hundred and seven MPs voted to withdraw from the convention, with three abstentions and no votes against. Lithuania's withdrawal from the agreement required the support of at least 85 members of parliament.

The denunciation of the convention will take effect six months after the decision is made.

In March, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland announced their intention to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, as the security situation in the region has "fundamentally deteriorated" and military threats to NATO member states bordering Russia and Belarus have "significantly increased."

The statement added that despite their withdrawal, the countries would remain committed to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians during armed conflicts.

Lithuania ratified the convention aimed at the complete elimination of anti-personnel mines in 2003. The agreement obliged not to use, produce, stockpile, or transfer anti-personnel mines.

Thirty-two countries are not members of the Ottawa Convention, including Russia, the U.S., and China.

Amid missile shortage, Ukraine’s air defenses are struggling under Russian ballistic attacks
As the air defense missile stocks run low and the future of U.S. military aid to Ukraine grows increasingly uncertain, Kyiv is under pressure to defend its sky. The concerns mount as Russia scales up its aerial attacks across Ukraine, combining ballistic missiles and drones to overwhelm air defenses.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
LithuaniaminesBalticsEuropeNATO
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

Editors' Picks