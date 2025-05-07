The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Russian losses, general staff, Russian armed forces, Ukrainian armed forces
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 960,770 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 7, 2025 8:15 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian tank is seen as the Ukrainian Armed Forces' military mobility continue toward the Kherson front in Ukraine on Nov. 9, 2022. (Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 960,770 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 7.

The number includes 1,270 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,780 tanks, 22,419 armored fighting vehicles, 47,484 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,502 artillery systems, 1,378 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,155 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 335 helicopters, and 35266 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine ramps up drone strikes on Moscow as Russian-friendly leaders set to attend Victory Day parade
For the second night in a row, the Kremlin has reported downing Ukrainian attack drones on their approach to Moscow. While not an unprecedented event, the timing of these attacks on the Russian capital has not gone unnoticed, coming just days before the much-vaunted Victory Day parade in the center
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

7:05 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile strike on Sumy suburb kills 3, injures 11.

According to the preliminary information, Russian troops used a ballistic missile, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said. It was launched at around 5:30 p.m. local time, targeting civilian infrastructure.
10:58 PM

Moscow releases guest list for Victory Day parade.

The Kremlin has released a guest list of countries and foreign leaders planning to attend the contentious May 9 Victory Day parade. Military personnel from 13 countries are expected to march through Moscow and at least 29 world leaders are expected to attend the event.
