General Staff: Russia has lost 960,770 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 960,770 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 7.

The number includes 1,270 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,780 tanks, 22,419 armored fighting vehicles, 47,484 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,502 artillery systems, 1,378 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,155 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 335 helicopters, and 35266 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.