European Parliament passes resolution demanding return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

The European Parliament on May 8 overwhelmingly passed a resolution condemning Russia’s forcible deportation and Russification of Ukrainian children, calling it a "genocidal strategy" aimed at erasing Ukrainian identity and demanding the unconditional return of all abducted minors, it said in a press release.

The resolution passed with 516 votes in favor, three against, and 34 abstentions. Lawmakers urged the EU and its member states to step up efforts to hold Moscow accountable through international courts and support for Ukraine’s campaign to bring its children home.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has identified over 19,500 children who were illegally transferred to Russia, Belarus, or Russian-occupied territories. Fewer than 1,300 have been returned.

The European Parliament condemned the illegal adoptions, militarization, and forced Russification of Ukrainian children.

Many of those taken are placed in Russian foster homes, enrolled in military training camps, and subjected to intense propaganda. Children who have returned report being punished for speaking Ukrainian and being told their country no longer wants them.

“Russia must report the identities and whereabouts of all deported Ukrainian children and ensure their well-being and safe and unconditional return,” lawmakers said, calling on Russia to allow international humanitarian agencies, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and UNICEF, access to all affected children.

The resolution calls on EU institutions and member states to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, and to continue supporting Ukraine’s efforts to document and trace abducted minors. It also reiterates that any future peace deal with Russia must include the children’s repatriation and full accountability for war crimes.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has already issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova in connection with the abductions.

According to the Yale School of Public Health, Russia is conducting a “systematic, intentional, and widespread” campaign of forced adoption and Russification. Many children are enrolled in organizations like Yunarmiya, or the “Young Army,” which trains minors in military skills and indoctrinates them with loyalty to the Kremlin.

Russia has also expanded its Warrior Center network, designed to prepare youth for military service. Previously, there was one center in each occupied region except for Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Recently, however, Russia opened a new center in Mariupol, the second in the occupied Donetsk Oblast.