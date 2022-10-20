Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Zelensky: 'Ukraine didn't order Crimean Bridge attack'

October 20, 2022 9:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Canadian CTV news outlet that Russian domestic conflicts could cause the explosion. 

"We definitely did not order that, as far as I know," Zelensky said. A day after the Oct. 8 explosion, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin accused "Ukrainian intelligence" of damaging the bridge connecting Russian-occupied Crimea and Russia over the Kerch Strait.

Russian forces launched 84 missiles to attack Ukraine on the morning of Oct. 10. Russian missiles and kamikaze drones struck central Kyiv and other major cities in Ukraine in the most significant coordinated missile attack against Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24. 

Dozens of other explosions were reported across Ukraine, including in Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, Lviv, Dnipro, Ternopil, Kremenchuk, Khmelnytskyi, and Zhytomyr.

