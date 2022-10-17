Zelensky: Ukrainian flag is in Lyman, our advances continue

"Ukraine will retrieve what it owns,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 1. "There is no trace of any pseudo-referendum there," the president said, adding that Russians will soon see a "more and more" different reality compared to what their officials say.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced on Sept. 30 that Russia was annexing Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts. Russian troops retreated from Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, less than 24 hours after announcing this territory to be Russian.

In his Sept. 30 speech, Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready for peace talks with Russia but only with a different Russian president.

