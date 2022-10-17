Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Zelensky to people living under Russian occupation: 'Save your lives, help us weaken and destroy the occupiers'

September 24, 2022 5:08 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky also said during his evening address on Sept. 23 that people living in Russian-occupied territories should "hide from Russian mobilization by any means, avoid conscription letters, and try to get to the free territory of Ukraine." 

Those who are forcibly mobilized into Russia's army should "sabotage any activity of the enemy, hinder any Russian operations, provide (Ukraine) with any important information about the occupiers- their bases, headquarters, warehouses with ammunition, and at the first opportunity, switch to (Ukrainian) positions," Zelensky said. 

