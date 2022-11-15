Support us
Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Zelensky to G20 summit: Now is the time to end Russia's destructive war

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 15, 2022 6:43 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky told the G20 summit in Bali virtually that he is "convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped," AFP reported

Zelensky also said there would be no Minsk 3, a reference to two previous failed agreements to end Russia's invasion in 2014 and the ensuing war in Ukraine's east. “We will not allow Russia to wait out and build up its forces," Zelensky said, the Guardian reported. 

The president also suggested an 'all for all' prisoner swap with Russia, AFP also reported on Twitter.

